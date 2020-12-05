Ryan Seacrest Net Worth, How did he rise to fame?

Ryan John Seacrest is a well known American radio personality, television host and producer. Ryan Seacrest has served as the host of the reality competition show American Idol, the syndicated countdown program American Top 40, and iHeartMedia’s KIIS-FM morning radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

For more than 15 years, Seacrest has served as the host of almost every important red carpet. Seacrest first became the host of the Los Angeles Radio Station 98.7 FM before he had landed his breakthrough role as the host of the music competition show American Idol and its spin-offs American Juniors.

Quick facts about Ryan Seacrest

Name: Ryan John Seacrest

Birth Date: December 24, 1974

Age: 45 years old

Birth Date: Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Famous as: Television show host, television and radio personality

Years active: 1990–present

Notable credit(s): American Idol

Net worth: $330 million

Early life of Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest was born on December 24, 1974, in an Atlanta suburb, Dunwoody, Georgia, to Constance Marie, a homemaker and Gary Lee Seacrest, a real estate lawyer. At age 14, Ryan attended the Dunwoody High School. While he was 16 years old, he won an internship at 94.1 WSTR (FM), in Atlanta, with Tom Sullivan. He continued working at WSTR until graduating from Dunwoody High in 1992.

What about his career?

Ryan Seacrest’s breakthrough point of his career was his role as the host of American Idol in 2002. Three years later, Ryan Seacrest joined the annual telecasts of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. He now serves as the producer and on-air personality and had joined Kelly Ripa to co-host Live with Kelly & Ryan.

What about his personal life?

Ryan Seacrest has been linked to numerous Hollywood women which includes Renée Hall, Sophie Monk and Teri Hatcher. Ryan Seacrest had dated entertainer Julianne Hough for three years, but they split in 2013. In 2017, Suzie Hardy accused Ryan Seacrest of sexual misconduct. Seacrest had dated chef Shayna Taylor on and off for 8 years, but they split up in 2020.

How much is Ryan Seacrest worth?

Ryan Seacrest has a net worth of $330 million. He is a well-known host and actor. Seacrest co-hosts Live with Kelly & Ryan with Kelly Ripa, and it is the most-watched syndicated talk show during the coronavirus pandemic.

