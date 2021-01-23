Ryan Phillippe: What is the net worth of the American actor?

Ryan Phillippe, an actor who played daytime’s first gay teen Billy Douglas. This role gave him considerable recognition from the fans. However, his other roles are in movies like “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “54”, “Cruel Intentions,” “Gosford Park,” “Crash,” “Flags of Our Fathers” “MacGruber,” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.” He has received a lot of fame and attention over the years. The actor has also won multiple awards for his roles, like the Critics Choice Award, Satellite Award, Screen Actor Guild Award, and many more. Since we are familiar with his career in brief, now the question remains about his net worth. Well, read further to know more details about his personal life and childhood. Here are some quick facts about him.

Quick Facts About Ryan Phillippe

Renowned for his role as Billy Douglas in One Life to Live

Born on: September 10, 1974

Age: 46 years

Profession: Actor

Married to: Reese Witherspoon (div: 2007)

Kids: Ava, Deacon, Kailani

Siblings: Lindsay, Katelyn, and Kirsten

How did he rise to fame?

Ryan Phillippe was born in New Castle, Delaware, to Susan and Richard. His mother worked as a nurse and his father, a chemist. When he was young, he was an active student who was into baseball and soccer. He attended New Castle Baptist Academy; later, he graduated from Barbizon to model and act. His first debut was in One Life to Live, playing his iconic role of Billy Douglas. After this, he played roles in “Matlock,” “Due South,” “Chicago Hope,” and “The Outer Limits.” Ryan had his big break after appearing in “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Other prominent roles are in “Cruel Intentions,” “King of the Hill,” “Way of the Gun,” “Company Man,” “Gosford Park,” along with many other successful films. He has also made his entry into television shows like B99, Will and Grace, and Drunk History.

Personal Life

Ryan Phillippe was married to Reece Witherspoon. The couple met during her birthday party and also co-starred in a film. The couple divorced in 2007. They have three children together. He was then romantically involved with Abbie Cornish, but the couple broke up, and then he dated Alexis Knapp. He had a child with her. Later, he began dating a law student Paulina Slagter. The relationship ended with her filing a complaint against him.

Net worth of Ryan Phillippe

Ryan has a net worth of $30-$32 million, and this he has amassed from his roles in prominent movies. He started successfully and continues to do many roles even today. And, so we can expect this number to go higher in the coming years.

