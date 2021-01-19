Ryan Murphy: What is his story to fame and net worth?

We are all familiar with shows like “Glee,” “Nip/Tuck” and “American Horror Story.” However, the man behind these is the American Tv writer Ryan Murphy. He is also a well-known director. His works have been appreciated by many film critics and are considered a notable figure in cinema. He has also collected several accolades for his works, like six Primetime Emmy and Tony awards and others. Moreover, he is known for his different kind of plot and characters and is a person who does not adhere to the normal. This article will tell you more about this personality. Please continue reading to know about his childhood, personal life, net worth, and career so far. Before we get into that, here are some quick facts.

Quick Facts About Ryan Murphy

Renowned for his works like Glee, Nip/Tuck and American Horror Story

Born on: November 9, 1965

Age: 55 years

Profession: Writer and director

Married to: David Miller

Kids: Logan Phineas, Ford and Griffin Sullivan

Siblings: 1

How He Rose to Fame?

Ryan Murphy was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to J. Andy Murphy. His father’s name is not mentioned in any sources. However, his father was a circulation director in a newspaper company. His mother was an author and later left it to become a homemaker. He graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington, where he studied journalism. Initially, he worked for newspapers and publications and later moved on to write for television. His big breakthrough was after he co-created the series “Popular.” This was followed by his next hit, “Nip/Tuck.” His other works are “Running with Scissors,” “Glee,” “Eat, Pray, Love,” “American Horror Story.” These works also earned him multiple awards and nominations. Moreover, in 2018, he signed a developmental deal with Netflix for five years. This deal gave him a compensation of $300 million.

Personal Life

Ryan Murphy is openly gay, and he came out when he was a teenager. He had mentioned dating football players during high school. However, at present, he is married to David Miller since 2012, who is a photographer. The couple has three sons via a surrogate.

Net worth of Ryan Murphy

Ryan has a net worth of $150 million. This is no surprise considering his long list of movies and television shows. The celebrity also owns real estate worth millions. He is still considered a prominent writer and director in the industry and is quite likely to amass more wealth.

