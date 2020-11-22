Ryan Garcia, What are his interesting facts and What is his Net Worth?

One of the lesser-known boxing prospects returned to the major leagues, with Ryan Garcia taking on Romero Duno in a joint WBO light heavyweight title fight between Sergey Kovalev and Canelo Alvarez on Saturday, Nov. Grand Garden in Las Vegas, resides at DAZN

Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs), with more than 3.7 million Instagram followers, was originally scheduled to fight Avery Sparrow at a tight-fitting Jaime Munguia-Patrick Allotey card ceremony in Carson, California on September 14. But the fight didn’t happen when Sparrow was arrested before being weighed. of weight with a prominent letter due to a gun case in Philadelphia. Golden Boy Promotions tried to keep Garcia on the card and confronted Duno with a 24-hour notice.

When that didn’t happen, there was a public back and forth with Golden Boy, but all issues seemed to be resolved a few days later and Garcia signed a multi-year contract with a promotion company.

Now, Garcia will eventually face Duno, under intense light in Las Vegas.

Can Garcia live up to the ideals that many have put forward? Now, who is Ryan Garcia? Let’s look at a small star

Garcia made his professional appearance on June 9, 2016, with his first TKO victory over Edgar Meza. Garcia’s brother Sean is also a good boxer. Garcia is coached by Eddy Reynoso, who is also a coach working with Canelo Alvarez. Garcia faced an unequal and heavy chance for Devin Haney in the novice; beat each other three times.

Garcia’s age

Garcia is 21 years old. He was born on August 8, 1998, and is the son of Henry and Lisa Garcia. Ryan has three sisters, Demi, Sasha, and Kayla, and a brother, Sean.

Ryan Garcia’s Social Media

Ryan Garcia is known for his presence on social media. He has nearly 4 million Instagram followers, more than Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, and his Golden Boy Promotions promoter, Oscar De La Hoya. Garcia also has more than 214,800 followers on Twitter.

Ryan Garcia Net Worth

Garcia is one of the world’s most respected boxers. His details of the fair value have revealed online up to $ 10 million. He became a champion in 2017, after winning his first major fight for which he paid (Miguel Carrizoza). After signing a new contract with Gold Boy Promotion, Garcia made a lot of money by fighting in 2020.

