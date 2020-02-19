Russia replaces two cosmonauts on next space station crew, citing medical reasons

Two Russian cosmonauts have actually been gotten rid of from the next arranged launch to the International Space Station “for medical reasons,” according to the Russian space company Roscosmos.

In a declaration published to its web site on Wednesday (Feb 19), Roscosmos claimed that Nikolai Tikhonov as well as Andrei Babkin will certainly no more fly to the space station in April, as well as will certainly rather be changed by back-up crew participants.

“The placements of the leader as well as trip designer of the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft will certainly currently be taken by Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin as well as Ivan Vagner,” the company claimed. “The adjustments will certainly impact just the Russian component of the crew.”

Related: The International Space Station: Inside as well as out (infographic)

Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin (at left) as well as Ivan Vagner have actually changed Nikolai Tikhonov as well as Andrei Babkin on Russia’s Soyuz MS-16 crew to the International SpaceStation (Image debt: Roscosmos)

A NASA agent validated that U.S. astronaut Chris Cassidy will certainly remain to plan for the objective, which will certainly currently see him, Ivanishin as well as Vagner act as the Expedition 63 crew on board the space station.

Roscosmos offered couple of information regarding the medical issues that resulted in the crew modification. The company’s supervisor of human spaceflight, previous cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, claimed in an information rundown that the problem entailed among the two changed crew participants.

“Due to individual information, we will certainly not divulge it yet,” claimed Krikalev, according to the Interfax information company.

Russian media records, citing unrevealed resources, claimed that it was Tikhonov that had actually endured an injury. Roscosmos showed up to sustain that by verifying that Babkin, together with cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, had actually been reassigned as the brand-new Soyuz MS-16 back-up crew participants.

Ivanishin, Vagner as well as Cassidy are arranged to launch on April 9 atop a Soyuz -2.1 a booster from Site 31 at Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome inKazakhstan It will certainly be the very first spaceflight for Vagner as well as the 3rd for both Ivanishin as well as Cassidy.

The Soyuz MS-16 launch would certainly have been the very first for both Tikhonov as well as Babkin, however it is not the very first time that either cosmonaut has actually encountered hold-ups to a spaceflight.

Selected as a cosmonaut in 2006, Tikhonov was formerly designated to fly on Soyuz MS-04 in April 2017, and afterwards Soyuz MS-10 in October2018 Russian budget plan cuts and afterwards hold-ups to the launch of a Russian multi-purpose research laboratory component resulted in his being gotten rid of from both of the earlier teams.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Nikolai Tikhonov (at facility) as well as Andrei Babkin (at right) had actually been designated to fly with NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy on Russia’s Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft. (Image debt: Roscosmos)

“Being all set for these adjustments becomes part of our work,” claimed Tikhonov in a November 2019 meeting with collectSPACE.com. “Sometimes it is actually an unfortunate component as well as occasionally it is actually satisfied, like, ‘Oh, I am on the crew!’ But this becomes part of the work.”

For Babkin, Soyuz MS-16 was his very first objective job after conquering two years of medical as well as training hold-ups because coming to be a cosmonaut in 2010.

“This was a lengthy course with several barriers,” Babkin informed collectSPACE in2019 “The barriers transformed, however the trip proceeded.”

Tikhonov as well as Babkin had actually gone through extra spacewalk as well as robotics training as a result of the assumption that, along with Cassidy, they would certainly offer the majority of their time as a three-person crew as an outcome of hold-ups to releasing both Space X’s Crew Dragon as well as Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. The very same circumstance will certainly exist when Cassidy introduces with Ivanishin as well as Vagner, that as back-ups to Tikhonov as well as Babkin obtained several of the very same training.

Though unusual, this is not the very first time that a medical problem has actually called for an adjustment to a crew. Most just recently, cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov was changed on the 2017 Soyuz MS-07 crew by Anton Shkaplerov as a result of an injury. He was later on reassigned as well as simply returned from a 200- day remain aboard the space station previously this month.

Follow collectSPACE.com on Facebook as well as on Twitter at @collectSPACE. Copyright 2020 collectSPACE.com. All civil liberties booked.