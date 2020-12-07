Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2020

Russell Wilson, the American football player, and athlete who has done wonders through his performance is being talked about. His fans have kept cheering him and always been excited to know more about the ongoings of his life. Today we are here to acquaint you with some of the most amazing facts about Wilson inclusive of his net worth and early life. to know more, do follow the article below

Early Life:

He was a native of Cincinnati, Ohio but was brought up in Richmond, Virginia. He started playing football when he was too young along with his brother and father. He was later recognized only for his football talent skills and was named as “Conference player of the year’. He was also featured in “Sports Illustrated” and was the fifth pick for the 2007 MLB draft in the 41st round. He went on to find solace in baseball in the later years of his life and expressed his willingness to be a professional baseball player. In 2012, he shocked his peers by announcing the beginning of the training for the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.

Career:

He initially joined Seahawks after which he was named as “Pepsi NFL Rookie of the year”, and “PPF Offensive Rookie of the year”. In the following year, he was on rank 51 on the NFL top 100. He has recently been taken by the Texas Rangers to play minor baseball. He has been named to seven pro bowls and holds the highest or rather say one of the highest records for most wins by an NFL quarterback.

Personal Life:

He had a long-term relationship with the athlete, Ashton Meen, who also followed him to Wisconsin in 2010. The couple got married in 2012 but later divorced in 2014. Since 2015, he has been dating singer Ciara. The couple got married in 2016 and share a daughter. The couple has announced their second child together recently.

Net Worth:

Wilson’s net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be, $35 million. He is a very devout Christian and is also active in the Seattle Philanthropic community. When the NFL season shooting does not take place, he pays a visit to Seattle Children’s hospital. He has also started his football camp for the youth.

The post Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2020 by Areena Handy appeared first on The TeCake.