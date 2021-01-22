Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: What is the income of the Jersey Shore star?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is well-known for his role in the reality show Jersey Shore. He has earned the show and himself quite some fame and money due to the dramas and issues that happened in the show because of him. His other prominent works are in The Three Stooges, Impact Wrestling, Snooki & JWoww, and Famously Single. However, the celebrity has also been in the spotlight for several issues regarding kidnapping and abuse. Well, if you are curious about how much he earns from Jersey Shore and other ventures. You have come to the right place. This article will talk about his personal life and career and other updates. Before that, let’s read some quick facts about him.

Quick Facts About Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Renowned for his role in Jersey Shore

Born on: December 4, 1985

Age: 35 years

Profession: Television personality

Married to: none

Partner: Saffire Matos

Kids: Ariana Sky Magro

Siblings: not known

How He Became Famous?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was born in The Bronx, New York. There is no information about his family, and so we will update if we receive any information on it. Initially, he got into the real estate business following his father. He had his big breakthrough after being part of the show “Jersey Shore.” He was in it for six seasons. However, he then participated in “Impact Wrestling” and later in “The Three Stooges.” He has also been part of “Famously Single” and “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Personal life

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been in an on and off relationship with co-star Sammi Giancola. The couple split after 5 years in 2014. However, he then was romantically involved with Jen Harley. The couple has a baby together named Ariana Sky Magro. The couple had an on-off relationship for a long time. Further, in October 2019, he was accused of domestic violence. At present, he is in a relationship with Saffire Matos.

Also Read: Jen Harley, What does Jen Harley do to earn a living?

Net worth of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has a net worth of $3 million. He has earned this after his role in Jersey Shore. He also owns real estate worth millions.

The post Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: What is the income of the Jersey Shore star? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.