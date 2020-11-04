Ronnie and Jen: Who is Jen’s new Boyfriend?

Ronnie made their relationship Instagram official with a hot kissing pic during which she has her legs wrapped around him. He wrote, “BearCations!” Continue reading to know more completely about his personal life.

After his ugly split with Jen Harley, “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has found love with new girlfriend Saffire Matos. On Tuesday, Ronnie made their relationship Instagram official with a hot kissing pic during which she has her legs wrapped around him.

Why Jen Harley blames ‘Jersey Shore’ for destroying their family:

Ortiz-Magro became a household name quite 10 years ago when Jersey Shore was released. After being during a relationship with Giancola for a majority of the primary series, Ortiz-Magro started seeing Harley in 2017. Fully aware of Ortiz-Magro’s reality star status, Harley quickly learned what that meant in terms of their relationship.

According to his Instagram, they’re vacationing at the Dorado Reef in Puerto Rico. After seeing the pic, Ronnie’s castmate Vinny Guadagnino wrote, “What within the single Ronnie is going on here ?!” Castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino added, “Taken Ronnie.”

E! reports Ortiz-Magro is “totally smitten” with the sweetness technician. A source shared, “She isn’t his girlfriend yet and that they are taking some time, but they really do like one another tons. She’s very sweet to Ron.”

On an equivalent day that he posted the recent pic, Harley also debuted her new relationship with businessman Justin Hensley.

Who’s Jen new boyfriend:

Jen and Justin were partying it abreast of a yacht in Miami, just before her 33rd birthday. It definitely seems like Ronnie and Jen have moved on from one another. They called it quits in 2018, an equivalent year they welcomed daughter, Ariana.

Last year, Ronnie was charged with violence after an alleged altercation with Jen. a couple of months ago, he reached a plea deal within the case, pleading no contest to at least one count of domestic battery and one count of assault. As a part of the deal, he’ll do 36 months of probation, 30 days of community labor, donate $20,000 to an L.A.-based women’s shelter, and complete a 52-week violence program. He also will be required to interact in “peaceful contact” with Jen and obey a three-year protective order.

