Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood beats Cancer for the second time!

The popular guitarist Ronnie Wood, primarily known as a part of the legendary band Rolling Stones, has revealed about his struggle with Cancer for the second time. The guitarist has announced being Cancer free again after secretly battling the disease during the lockdown.

Ronnie Wood had been struggling with cancer since early in the covid pandemic. The star revealed that he was recently diagnosed with a type of small-cell cancer, which, according to health experts, affects the lungs or prostate. This was Wood’s second instance with Cancer after he battled lung cancer in 2017. Back then, a part of his lung had to be removed in a 5 hour long operation.

In an interview, Wood said, “I’ve had cancer two different ways now. I had lung cancer… and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.” He revealed that he has gotten an “all clear” from his doctors, which means he has defeated cancer one more time. Moreover, he gave the credit of his recovery to a “higher power”, a core belief of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Wood said, “I’m going through a lot of problems now, but throughout my recovery, you have to let it go. And when you hand the outcome over to your higher power… that is a magic thing.” He added, “That brings you back to the (AA and NA’s) Serenity Prayer: ‘Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. That’s incredible. What will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me. All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power.”

Besides, Wood has always been open about his smoking, which he blamed for his lung cancer. He used to have 25-30 cigarettes a day for 50 years, as revealed by Woods. However, he finally quit in 2016 and became cancer free in 2018.

Other than that, Woods described how art as therapy helped him to recover. He said, “Art therapy was self-imposed in a way, especially in lockdown. The art has got me through it- to express and get lost. I’ve done so much work.”

Talking about the future, Woods said, “I’m just as busy as ever but nowadays I can remember what I’m doing. The music is still throbbing away. I’ve got a new album recorded at the Royal Albert Hall with Mick Taylor and my band… I used to never stop. It must have been relentless to be around me, just crazy the stuff I did. I was erratic but none of my enthusiasm has gone. I’m still nuts, still up all night. My energy comes after midnight.”

The post Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood beats Cancer for the second time! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.