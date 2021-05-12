Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and more!

On Wednesday morning, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the new inductees for the year 2021. Calling this year’s list “most diverse list of inductees in the history of the organization”, hall has announced Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner as the newest inductees.

The list was announced by the Hall’s President and CEO Greg Harris on social media with a video.

Out of the new inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s and Jay-Z were on the ballot for the first time. The other three artists, i.e, Carole King, Todd Rungren and Tina Turner are two time inductees.

All the inductees have been invited to Cleveland for The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony this October. It will take place on 30th October, where they will be formally ushered in as the class of 2021.

All the artists have already shared the exciting news on their social media platforms. The Go-Go’s tweeted, “We are so EXCITED to announce that we will be … inducted into the 2021 Rock Hall of Fame!! Women have always been a vital part of the ever changing music business and we are so proud to have our success story honored and recognized by the @rockhall and our wonderful fans!”

John Skyes, the chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said, “This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture.”

These six inductees have been inducted under the category of “Performer”. Other than them, the hall is also welcoming several other artists that did not appear on the general ballot this year but are being inducted in other categories. It includes LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads, Clarence Avant, Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton.

The other musicians and groups who were nominated but aren’t inducted include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.

