Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman. She was discovered by Evan Rogers an American record producer. He invited her to the United States to record demo tapes. She gained recognition with the release of her 1st two studio albums. Her net worth is estimated to be USD 600 million.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty Early Life –

Rihanna was born on 20 February 1988. Her place of birth is Saint Micheal, Barbados. Her mother is an accountant and her father warehouse supervisor. She has 2 brothers, 2 half-sisters, and 1 half-brother. In the stall of the street, she sold cloth with her father. Her father was an alcoholic and cocaine addict which badly affected her childhood. Her father used to physically abuse her mother.

Rihanna had excruciating headaches in her childhood so she had many CT Scans. Her parents separated when she was 14 and her health also began to improve. Reggae music she grew up listening to. She went to Combermere School and Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary School. She chooses to pursue music as a career.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty Career Life –

Rihanna formed a musical trio with 2 of her classmate in 2003. She gave an audition for Def Jam Recordings where she sang For The Love Of You, Pon de Replay, and The Last Time. After the audition, she signed the contract with Jay-Z. Her 1st two studio albums Music of the Sun (2005), A Girl like Me (2006) gained her recognition. Both the album topped the Billboard 100 chart. Her 3rd album Good Girl Gone Bad which released in 2007 was also a hit. The song Umbrella earned her the 1st Grammy Award. After that, she got a global stardom.

Rihanna released back to back studio albums Rated R (2009), Loud (2010), Talk That Talk (211), Unapologetic (2012). The album Unapologetic became number 1 on Billboard 200. Her 8th album Anti released in 2016. She has sales of over 250 million records worldwide. She is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She earned 14 number one, and 31 top-ten singles in the US and 30 top-ten entries in the UK.

Rihanna received 9 Granny Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 13 American Music Awards, and 6 Guinness World Record. She also is known for her involvement in humanitarian causes, the fashion industry, and entrepreneurial ventures.

