Robert Plant and Alison Kraus Reunite after 14 years for new album!

English singer Robert Plant is finally reuniting with the American singer Alison Kraus after 14 years for a new album.

The duo’s upcoming album, titled “Raise the Roof,” has brought Kraus and Plant together once again thirteen years after they released their surprise hit album “Raising Sand.” In fact, the new upcoming album is going to be the follow up album of “Raising Sand.”

Robert Plant and Alison Kraus’ new album “Raise the Roof” is going to be released on 19th November. Moreover, the leadoff single of the album, which is a cover of 1998 Lucinda Williams song “Can’t Let Go,” is already out (released today).

Other than the said lead single, the playlist of the album is reported to have contribution of the featured artists. It included Calexico, Merle Haggard, the Everly Brothers, Allen Toussaint, Bert Jansch and a few others artists.

According to the reports, the album also consists one original track titled “High and Lonesome,” which is co-written by Robert Plant singer with producer Burnett.

The announcement was made by the former Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert as well as Alison. According to the record, Krauss said in a statement, “We wanted it to move. We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio bought a new intimacy to the harmonies.” He continued, “You hear something and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’”

“It’s a vacation, really—the perfect place to go that you least expected to find,” added Plant.

On the other hand, Allison Krauss also took it to her Twitter to announce her upcoming album with her pal Robert Plant. She tweeted, “@RobertPlant and @AlisonKrauss are back, following up their 6x Grammy award-winning album ‘Raising Sand’, with a new project ‘Raise The Roof’! Listen to their new single “Can’t Let Go”, out now!”

Robert Plant, additionally, made the announcement via his Twitter handle as well stating, “Finally the doors are open and after 14 years here’s a sequel to Raising Sand. Full of interesting curves and great musicality in the company of great musicians, we “Raise the Roof”. Listen to our first single from the record “Can’t Let Go”, out now!”

Replying to Plant’s Tweet, a fan wrote, “This just may singlehandedly save 2021”

Needless to mention, musicians who are a part of Burnett’s inner circle are also included in this project, which includes guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo (of Los Lobos fame), Bill Frisell and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss. The pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl and drummer Jay Bellerose also joined the two singers in the studio.

Plant and Krauss met and performed together for the first time in 2004 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In the event that took place in Cleveland, Ohio, the two singers sang “Black Girl” to pay a tribute to the legendary singer Lead Belly. Later in 2008, in an interview with Rolling Stones Kraus had said, “It was not the best choice. It wasn’t the right tune to make any judgment about how we would really sound…[But later] Robert talked about driving through the mountains, listening to Ralph Stanley. After five minutes, I got who he was, why he would be interested in me.”

Eventually, the two became friends and finally teamed up as a duo for their first project. They met with music producer Burnett at a Nashville studio in 2006 to cut an album, which came to be known as “Raising Sand.”

The album turned out brilliant and it touched the sky breaking the records. Raising Sand’s success surprised even Robert and Alison. The album debuted at No. 2 in the U.S. Billboard Top 200 and also went platinum. Above all, the album Raising Sand won six Grammy Awards including the Best Album award. Moreover, the duo also launched their world tour after the success of their first album together.

Looking at the success of their album together, Alison stated that it was the time when they knew “we’d make another album.” Certainly, Plant and Krauss were expected to bring their follow-up on the album “Raising Sand” fast, but the duo could not finish the project soon. However, the wait is finally over as the new album by Plant and Krauss will be out on 19th November, with its lead single already released.

According to the reports, the track list for “Raise the Roof” album includes-

Quattro (World Drifts In)

The Price of Love

Go Your Way

Trouble With My Lover

Searching for My Love

Can’t Let Go

It Don’t Bother Me

You Led Me to the Wrong

Last Kind Words Blues

High and Lonesome

Going Where the Lonely Go

Somebody Was Watching Over Me

The fans of Krauss and Plant, needless to say, are happy and excited about the new album by the two singer together after 14 years. Fans shared their excitement and support for the upcoming album via Twitter. A fan wrote, “I did not see a new album from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss coming, 14 years after their first outing, but I’m very happy about it.”

Another fan wrote, “Great. That would be a really good Americana cd again. Can’t wait.”

One of the fans’ tweet read, “The best news I’ve heard all week: a new Robert Plant Alison Krauss album is on the way. If you didn’t listen to Raising Sand when it came out, Killing the Blues is one of the greatest songs ever written.”

Besides, the new lead single, “Can’t Let Go,” is also receiving huge love and support from the audience. An admirer of the song wrote on Twitter, “I have waited a long time for a follow up to Raising Sand and it’s here! I love how good these two sound together Multiple musical notes: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Can’t Let Go.”

Appreciating the music of “Cant Let Go,” another fan wrote, “They’re BACK!!!!!! Best day ever! Listen to that drumming!! Holy cow!

“Ooohh this is sweet music to my ears, i love it unsurprisingly another great tune from @RobertPlant and @AlisonKrauss,” wrote a Twitter user appreciating the song.

Check out the new lead single here:

