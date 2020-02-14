Robert Pattinson’s Batman revealed in new teaser video

Robert Pattinson is the new Batman, as well as many thanks to a new teaser, we simply obtained an initial take a look at what he appears like in the popular batsuit.

Matt Reeves, that is routing the new Batman film, shared a display examination of Pattinson in the new match, as well as lots of Verge editors, myself consisted of, are really right here for it.

I enjoyed Christian Bale as Batman, as well as I never ever believed one more star would truly change him as the Batman in my mind. (I never ever saw any one of the motion pictures with Ben Affleck as Batman, yet my understanding is that they weren’t wonderful.) But based simply on this brief video, I believe Pattinson can have a genuine chance at becoming my favored variation of the caped crusader.

Unfortunately, we still have a long haul up until we can see Pattinson occupy the cowl, as the new film isn’t arranged to launch up until June 25 th,2021 But up until after that, we’ve at the very least obtained this legendary teaser.