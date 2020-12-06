Robert John Downey Jr from being a drug addict to an successful actor !

Robert John Downey Jr is an American actor and producer. His career has been characterized by popular success and critical in his youth. He even faced a period of legal troubles and substance abuse. He got commercial success in middle age. In2008 he was named by Time Magazine among the 100 most influential people n the world. From 2013t0 to 2015 he was the highest-paid Hollywood actor as listed by Forbes. Over $14.4 billion worldwide his films have crossed. His net worth is estimated to be $300 million.

Robert Dowey Early Life –

Robert was born on April 4, 1965, in Manhattan, New York. He is the youngest of two children. He has an elder sister. His father (Robert Downey Sr.) is an actor and filmmaker and his mother (Elsie Ann) was an actress. His original family name Elias and to enlist in the army his father changed the name.

Robert’s father was a drug addict so drug surrounded his childhood. He used marijuana at 6. Using drugs helped him to bond with his father emotionally. In childhood, he did minor roles in his father’s films.

Robert Dowey Career Life –

At age of 5, Robert made his acting debut in his father’s film Pound (1970). He then worked with the Brat Pack in the teen films Weird Science (1985), and Less Than Zero (1987). He portrayed the title character in the biopic Chaplin in 1992. He was nominated for Academy Award For Best Actor and won a BAFTA Award.

For a brief period of time, Robert was there at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility on drug charges. After coming out he joined the TV series Ally McBeal. He won a Golden Globe Award for this. But was fired and his character terminated because of two drug charges, one in late 2000 and one in early 2001.

Robert was not insured by bond completion companies. Finally, for the film The Singing Detective (2003) Mei Gibson paid the insurance bond. He then acted in the black comedy Kis Kis Bang Bang (2005), the thriller Zodiac (2007), and the action-comedy Tropic Thunder (2008). For Thunder, he was nominated for Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He gained global recognition for playing the role of Tony Stark in 10 films with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sherlocks Homes, he played the title character Guy Ritchie. He earned his 2nd Golden Globe award.

Robert Dowey Personal Life –

Robert dated Sarah Jessica Parker but due to his drug addiction, they separated. He married on May 29, 1992, actress and singer Deborah Falconer. He has a son. Both got separated in 2004 because of his stay in rehab.

