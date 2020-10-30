Robert De Niro: What’s the net worth of the star of Taxi Driver?

Robert De Niro is an American actor, producer, and director who was born on 17 August 1943. He is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and has vastly worked with Martin Scorsese. Robert has received many awards, and honors that include two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2009, he received Kennedy Center Honor, and in 2016 received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from the then President of the USA, Barack Obama.

Early Life of Robert De Niro

He was born in Manhattan, New York to Virginia Admiral and Robert De Niro Sr. Robert attended PS 41, a public elementary school, and later he went to attend Elisabeth Irwin High School. He attended high school at Rhodes Preparatory School, he soon found his love for acting and dropped high school at the age of 16 to pursue acting. He went on to study acting at HB Studio, Stella Adler Conservatory, and Lee Strasberg’s Acting Studio.

Career of Robert De Niro



The debut appearance on the screen of De Niro was with the movie, ‘Greetings’ which was released in the year 1968. Robert got recognition from his role as a baseball player in a television drama called ‘Bang the Drum Slowly’ which aired in the year 1973. His first-ever collaboration with Martin Scorsese was for the movie, ‘Mean Streets’. The fame and stardom of Robert were reaching heights when he was offered the role of young Vito in the movie of Coppola’s ‘The Godfather Part II’ which won him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His brilliant portrayal of Travis Bickle earned him an Academy Award nomination. Recently, we saw him in Netflix’s original movie, ‘The Irishman’.

What is the net worth of Robert De Niro?

According to reports, the net worth of Robert De Niro is $500 million which is contributed by his movies and endorsements. The actor has also faced some financial setbacks because of his estranged wife, Grace Hightower. It is anticipated that things between them are now settled.

