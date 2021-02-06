Rob Reiner prominent director and his net worth

Rob Reiner is a renowned actor, comedian, and filmmaker. He looked up to his father as his inspiration and role model. His mother, Estelle, was his inspiration to become a director. He is also a political reformer, co-founder of the American Foundation for Equal Rights.

Early Life

Robert Reiner was born on 6 March 1947 into a Jewish family in New York. His mother, Estelle Reiner, was an actress, and his father, Carl Reiner, was a comedian, writer, and director. He started his career as a supporting actor in TV shows like Batman, Gomer Pyle, and The Beverly Hillbillies. His earliest writings were for Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1968 and 1969.

Career and Achievements

Rob became famous in the role of Michael Stivic on a popular comedy show, All in the Family, which remained the most-watched show in America for five seasons from 1971-76. For this role, he won two Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe nominations. As a director, he won the Directors Guild of America Awards. He also earned a nomination for Academy Award for Best Picture for A Few Good Men. He also directed many famous dramas like Stand by Me, rom-com When Harry Met Sally, and The Bucket List. He also appeared in Wolf of the Wall Street.

Personal Life of Rob Reiner

Reiner first married Michael Henry and had a daughter with her. Then he married actress-director Penny Marshal in 1971, and they divorced in 1981. Then Reiner married Michele Singer, whom he met while directing Harry Met Sally. They have three children. In addition to four children, he also has five grandchildren. Reiner accepted that he is an atheist in the episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, but he was in sympathy with the ideas of Buddhism.

Also Read: Ashlee Simpson- Early life, personal life, music , acting life and net worth ?

Net Worth of Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner, as having many considerable works as an actor and director, has a net worth of $200 million dollars a huge sum. He is also the co-founder of Castle Rock Entertainment, which is a production firm and a successful venture Seinfeld which has generated billions.

The post Rob Reiner prominent director and his net worth by Samuel Ditkovich appeared first on The TeCake.