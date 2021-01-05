Rob Garrison: personal life, childhood, career and net worth

Rob Garrison is an actor well known for his role as Tommy in Karate Kid. The actor has done many other notable roles in his lifetime like Coach, St Elsewhere, MacGyver and others. Rob died on September 27, 2019. Moreover, he was suffering from kidney and liver issues and was hospitalized for a while. However, he knew he wanted to be in this field from a young age. To know more about this wonderful actor, his personal life, childhood, career and net worth, read this article. Further, let me take you through some quick facts about him before that.

Quick Facts About Rob Garrison:

Renowned for his role in Karate Kid

Born on: January 23, 1960

Age: 60 at the time of death

Profession: actor

Married to: none

Kids: Tony Messina

Siblings: not known

How He Became Famous?

Rob Garrison was born and raised in Wheeling, West Virginia, United States. There is very little detail about his family and personal life as he shared very less. He studied in Wheeling Park High School. Moreover, he was also part of Starship Invasions. Later, he went on to be part of the theatre studies at Ohio University and got a scholarship. Rob went on to act in the movie The Karate Kid as Tommy. Moreover, he also played a part in Cobra Kai. His other roles are in The Karate Kid Part II, Iron Eagle (1986), Coach, St Elsewhere, MacGyver and Kung Fu: The Legend Continues.

Personal life

Rob was not married to anyone. However, he left all his wealth to Tony Messina, his son. Rob has not revealed much about his personal life and so very less information is available. However, he suffered from kidney and liver issues and died at the age of 60.

Net Worth of Rob Garrison

Rob Garrison is known to have a net worth of $1-$5 million. This was his worth in 2020 according to several sources.

