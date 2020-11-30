Rob Dyrdek: Who is Rob Dyrdek and how much is he worth in 2020?

Robert Stanley Dyrdek, famously known as Rob Dyrdek is a very well-known face in the field of entrepreneurship. Besides this, Rob Dyrdek is also an actor, producer, reality TV personality, and former professional skateboarder.

Rob’s acting career encompasses major roles like in the reality shows Rob & Big, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, and Ridiculousness. A professional athlete too, Dyrdek is acclaimed for his well-rounded personality.

Quick facts about Rob Dyrdek

Name: Robert Stanley Dyrdek

Born on: June 28, 1974

Age: 46 years old

Birth place: Kettering, Ohio, U.S.

Famous as: Skateboarder, actor, entrepreneur, producer, reality TV star

Years active: 1991–present

Tv roles: Rob & Big; Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory; and Ridiculousness

Spouse(s): Bryiana Noelle Flores

Children: 2

Net worth: $50 million

What about his early life?

Rob Dyrdek was born on the 28th of June, 1974, in Ohio, to Gene and Patty Dyrdek. Rob initiated his sporting career while he was young. At 12 years of age he entered professional skateboarding. Apart from skateboarding, he has established himself as a successful entrepreneur as well. Rob Dyrdek has established a toy skateboarding crew called Wild Grinders.

What about his career?

The major shows of Rob Dyrdek’s career are:

Rob & Big (Reality show, 2006-2008) (co-created and executive produced his first television show, Rob & Big on MTV)

Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Reality show, 2009-2015)

Ridiculousness (Comedy reality show, 2011-)

He has also launched world’s first true professional skateboarding league Street League Skateboarding and a first of its kind skateboarding channel, ETN. Dyrdek Machine, his full-service venture studio, is based on the concept of building “forever brands”—with media squarely at the center.

What about his personal life?

Rob Dyrdek married his girlfriend Filipino–American model Bryiana Noelle Flores in the year 2016 after he proposed her at Disneyland. The couple share two children.

How much is Rob Dyrdek worth in 2020?

As of 2020, Rob Dyrdek’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. Dyrdek has been labelled as one of the most influential skateboarders of all time in 2014. He is a professional skateboarder and a reality show actor. Presently at his penthouse headquarters in Beverly Hills, Dyrdek invests, builds, and advises an array of ventures the field of media for consumer consumption. Rob Dyrdek’s business ventures has been in full flourish since the past two decades.

