Riverdale Season 5 to arrive in January 2021

Riverdale season 5 is currently under production, as confirmed by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. He has also confirmed that the fifth series of the show will debut in January 2021. Riverdale season 5 is being produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

After the fourth season of the series was reduced by a few episodes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, season 4 has ended with the 19th episode. Setting up a cliffhanger for the coming season, the fifth season of Riverdale will begin the Archie Gangs’ final days as students at Riverdale High. Here’s what you need to know about the fifth season of this series.

What can we expect from the coming season?

As per the reports, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has said the fifth season will release this coming January. He has also revealed that Season 5 will begin on Prom Night, and while this episode was originally planned for season four, it never did happen because of the ongoing pandemic.

As per the cast of the upcoming season, most of the cast members will be seen once again in the coming season. However, Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols will not make a return. The new character of Tabitha Tate will be played by Erinn Westbrook. The cast of Season 5 will include

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews,

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones,

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Kevin Keller by Casey Cott

Toni by Vanessa Morgan

Cheryl Blossom by Madelaine Petsch and

Reggie Mantle by Charles Melton

Fangs Fogarty as Drew Ray Tanner.

According to the showrunner, Aguirre-Sacasa, he announced that “We’re all thrilled he’s joining us for season five as a series regular, living with on-again, off-again boyfriend Kevin Keller and Serpent Queen Toni Topaz. Also happy to announce that we’ll see more of Drew SINGING”.

Season 5 will bring more adventures to the Archie Gang as they near their Riverdale High graduation. Riverdale season five will also have a time leap that will hop forward seven years, which as Lili Reinhart describes is a “way of revamping” the show after four successful seasons. You can watch the previous seasons of The CW series Riverdale on Netflix.

The post Riverdale Season 5 to arrive in January 2021 by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.