Rim Nebulae Along the Supergiant Shell LMC-4 in the Hubble Color Palette

Photographer

Hal Heaton

Email

halhjr@gmail.com

Location of image

Chilescope-Telescope 2

Date/Time of image

24 November and also 3 December, 2019 (moonless)

Equipment

ASA 0.5-m field-corrected Newtonian (f/3.8)-Telescope 2; Camera: Unbinned FLI ProLine 16803; Filters: SII, H-alpha, OIII, B, r, and also g; Exposure Time: 10- minutes (narrowband pictures were piled for 1-hr)

Description

This narrowband picture makes the southeastern section of the Large Magellanic Cloud’s supergiant shell LMC-4 in the Hubble Color Palette, utilizing CCDStack2 and also Photoshop CC2019 Spanning 1583 lys on a side, the 32- by 32- arcmin area programs the foamy brown (Ha, SII) superbubble NGC 2014, itself 650- by 325- lys in level, that was blown by the large celebrities of an OB-Association ingrained within the brilliant galaxy along its eastern side. It is emphasized by the blue light of OIII. Colorful bits of nebulosity and also distinctive shock fronts control the area to the northeast of NGC2014 Roughly 100 lys to its eastern lies the reddish-blue Wolf-Rayet bubble, NGC2020 That galaxy’s brilliant internal ring periods 74 lys in its lengthiest measurement. Approximately 700 lys to the northeast of NGC 2020 exists the attractive bluish-white star-forming complicated incorporating NGC 2032, 2035 and also2040 A broadband RGB picture was combined right into the scene to create naturally-colored celebrities. North is up, and also East is to the left.

CLASSIFICATIONS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & Telescope Pictures

