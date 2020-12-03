Rick Ross: Personal life, career, net worth and other updates

Rick Ross is a famous rapper, record producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and producer. He has over the years, sold millions of albums and singles. He has also had his name to be among the richest rappers. However, the artist has also faced legal issues for drug use and also from fellow artists. Even then, he has an established career and has become one of the popular artists in the rap industry. He has also dealt with dangerous issues like drive by-sooting and health issues such as seizures. Continue reading to find out more about his personal life, career and net worth.

Early life

Rick Ross birth name was William Leonard Roberts II. He was born on January 28, 1976, in Mississippi, US. Later he was raised in Carol City, Florida. He was a student of Miami Carol City Senior High School. Rick was into football when he was young and further got into Albany State University through a football scholarship.

Personal life and career

Rick Ross began his career as a correctional officer and continued this for 18 years. His initial nickname was Teflon Da Don which later changed to his current professional name. The artist released his first debut single “Hustlin” in the year 2006. This was a major breakthrough as he got offers from well-known artists. Rick also signed a contract with Jay-Z’s Def Jam Records. Later he released albums which topped the Billboard charts. His works include Deeper than Rap, Teflon Don, God Forgives, I Don’t, Mastermind, Hood Billionaire, Black Market, Rather You Than Me, Port of Miami 2. He has also appeared in shows like Snoop and Martha’s Potluck Dinner Party in VH1. Like said, he has also faced many legal issues throughout his career. He has also been a victim of drive-by shooting along with his girlfriend.

However, the rapper has a deep trust in God and has mentioned his faith during an interview quoting that “I had told myself at one point no matter what I go through, I never question God”. He has four children Toie Roberts, William Roberts III, Berkeley Hermes Roberts, and Billion Leonard Roberts. Rick was also engaged to Lira Mercer in 2015.

Also Read: Ricky Gervais, The Comedy king’s net worth and all about him?

What is the net worth of Rick Ross?

Rick Ross has a net worth of $40 million. He also has real estates in Florida and Atlanta. He has earned most of this through his music career.

The post Rick Ross: Personal life, career, net worth and other updates by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.