Rick and Morty is getting cancelled?

Rick and Morty is an American adult animated science fiction sitcom created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Cartoon Network’s late-night programming block Adult Swim.

The series follows the misadventures of cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-hearted but fretful grandson Morty Smith, who split their time between domestic life and interdimensional adventures.

After going missing for nearly 20 years, Rick Sanchez suddenly arrives at his daughter Beth’s doorstep looking to move in with her and her family. Beth welcomes him with open arms, but her unremarkable husband Jerry isn’t too thrilled about the tearful reunion as Rick’s arrival serves to shake things up quite a bit around the household.

Rick converts the garage into his personal laboratory and gets to work on all sorts of dangerous sci-fi gadgets and contraptions. That wouldn’t be so bad if not for the fact that Rick continues to involve his grandchildren Morty and Summer in his insane adventures.

Roiland voices the eponymous characters, with Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke voicing the rest of Rick and Morty’s family.

The series originated from an animated short parody film of Back to the Future, created by Roiland for Channel 101, a short film festival co-founded by Harmon. The series has been acclaimed by critics for its originality, creativity, and humor.

The fourth season premiered on November 10, 2019, and consists of ten episodes. A fifth season was confirmed in July 2020, as part of a long-term deal in May 2018 that ordered 70 new episodes over an unspecified number of seasons.

Is RICK AND MORTY GETTING CANCELLED?

The series has recently aired its fourth season and Season 5 is reportedly well underway with Adult Swim sharing a teaser for the latest batch of episodes.

The show was renewed for a staggering 70 new episodes back in May 2018 before Season 4 came out, so that means there are still at least four more seasons to go after the upcoming run.

Ultimately, Harmon already faced backlash for the clip in 2018, so its resurgence is of dubious origin. Perhaps it is a byproduct of the cancel culture crescendo of 2020, and perhaps many people are just discovering the clip for the first time and reacting.

The post Rick and Morty is getting cancelled? by Daisy Handy appeared first on The TeCake.