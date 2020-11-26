Rianna Conner Carpenter: How the military star rose to fame?

Rianna Conner Carpenter is a US Marine Veteran who is also interestingly known as ‘Combat Barbie’. However, she became a social media sensation with her model photos and pictures of her in military uniforms and lingerie. She aims to promote both positivity and love for her country with her posts. Rianna is an inspiration to all the girls who think they are too “soft” for the military. Being a model and a sergeant is a rare combination, but Rianna has shown us all that we can all be who we choose to be. Her life is a series of efforts and hard work. Read more to find about this stunning model who has also worked for the country.

Personal life and career

Rianna Conner Carpenter was born in California and she decided to join the US navy at a very young age. In an interview, she mentioned the reason for joining the US navy because it scared her. Rianna said that she never wanted to regret thinking of what could have happened if she had joined the navy and gave it a shot. She said that joining the navy helped her become more strong and fearless. She rose to the position of a sergeant after two enlistments of honourable service.

The name “combat barbie” was assigned to her due to her feminine character even as a sergeant. It was given to her by her colleagues and she is referred by the name even now. However, she is proud of her achievements to this day and says that joining the navy has given a boost to her confidence. Rianna has served in San Diego, California, and was posted to Afghanistan in the year 2012. After her service in the US Navy, now she has become a model. She models for companies like playboy, maxim, habit and tabu. She has over 960k followers on her Instagram. Her account is filled with her sizzling pictures in military dresses and lingerie.

