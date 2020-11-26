“Rhian Sugden” the glamour model, her love life and more

Rhian Sugden was brought into the world on a Thursday, September 11, 1986, in England. Her original name is Rhian Marie Sugden and she is at present 34 years of age. Individuals brought into the world on September 11 fall under the zodiac indication of Virgo. Her zodiac creature is Tiger.

She hit headlines in 2010 after exchanging steamy texts with married TV presenter Vernon Kay.

Rhian Marie Sugden is an English underwear, style model, and Page 3 young lady.

Rhian has carved a successful career for herself as a lingerie model.

She is also a freelance writer.

Rhian also likes to keep her fans happy by posting sexy selfies on Instagram.

She filled in as an organization manager prior to marking her first demonstrating contract in the mid-2000s.

How much are Rhian’s assets worth of?

The 34-year-old British model has progressed admirably. Rhian Sugden’s total assets is $100,000 – $1M. There are numerous sources that discussion about Rhian Sugden’s total assets, her compensation, and pay, however, online assessments of her value differ.

The love life of the model

As of in 2020, Rhian Sugden’s sweetheart is Oliver Mellor. They started dating at some point in 2013. She is a Virgo and he is an Aquarius. The most viable signs with Virgo are viewed as Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn, while the most un-viable signs with Virgo are commonly viewed as Gemini and Sagittarius. Oliver Mellor is 39 years of age, while Rhian is 34 years of age. As per CelebsCouples, Rhian Sugden had at any rate 3 relationship before this one. She has not been recently locked in.

Rhian Sugden and Oliver Mellor have been dating for roughly 7 years, multi month, and 25 days.

Rhian and the sexting scandal

Rhian’s name was linked with Vernon Kay in a scandal in 2010 in which their private and steamy chat was leaked which was all over the internet and was pretty big. At the time, the TV presenter publicly apologised to his wife on the radio when the scandal exploded revealing he had been messaging Rhian.

Vernon and Rhian both commented about it recently.

Vernon said: “There isn’t a hidden side to me. I’ve been on telly for 20 years and my career started on a reality show.

“All that stuff is in the past, we’ve forgotten about that, we’ve moved on. It’s all gone. It’s disappeared.”

Rhian shed tears while discussing the life-changing impact the scandal had on her life.

She said on Channel 4 documentary Page Three: The Naked Truth: “He just got away with it. It ruined everything for me.”

“I felt like I was going up and up with my career and then that came along. I wish I’d never met him.

“He got to give an apology on the radio and just got to carry on, with Family Fortunes, ironically. It still makes me feel sick.”

