Rey’s Lightsaber: How was its created and What’s so special about it?

Rey’s lightsaber was a yellow-bladed lightsaber that was created as a personal weapon by the Jedi Rey Skywalker during the First Order, Resistance war. In the Star Wars original trilogy, lightsabers were only blue, red, and green. The other parts came after that also used the same scheme, other than the addition of Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber, at the request of Samuel L. Jackson. In the Clone Wars animated series, they started to introduce more lightsaber variants. Then, in the closing moments of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey ignites a new yellow lightsaber, marking the first use of the color in live-action, but there’s a number of other ways her new saber differs from the lightsabers that are seen before.

Rey’s lightsaber was created out of salvaged materials from the maker’s quarterstaff and a handgrip made of cloth. The weapon had a cyber crystal at its heart and emitted a yellow-colored plasma blade when ignited. The emitter matrix on Rey’s weapon featured a rotating gear-like mechanism, which caused the emitter of the lightsaber to open up and allow the plasma blade through.

How was Rey’s Lightsaber created?

During the First Order–Resistance war, Rey began to construct her own lightsaber with parts from her quarterstaff in her quarters at the base on Jan Kloss. She was considering a hinged design with an emitter at either end but decided against it after facing a dark vision of herself in the destruction of the second Death Star. In the lead-up to the Battle of Exegol, the hand-made droid D-O rustled through Rey’s workbench, almost disturbing the lightsaber, before being destroyed by Rey’s friend and fellow Resistance member, Finn.

After the Battle of Exegol, Rey traveled to the planet Tatooine. There, Rey showed her finished, single-bladed weapon after burying the two lightsabers of her mentors, Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, at the ruins of the Lars homestead, which was the former place of residence of the Skywalker family. Shortly thereafter, she was approached by an old woman who questioned who she was. With the blessing of Luke and Leia’s spirits, the Jedi declared herself “Rey Skywalker.” The lightsaber which she had created would honor the Skywalker legacy.

