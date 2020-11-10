Reena Dutta: Who is Reena Dutta? How much is she worth in 2020?

Reena Dutta is a well known face in the Indian film industry. She is a Filmmaker, Producer, and Director based in Mumbai, India. She is the first wife of the popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. With her then spouse, Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan had laid down the foundations of Aamir Khan Productions.

Quick facts about Reena Dutta

Name: Reena Dutta

Profession: Filmmaker

Age (As of 2020): 52 years old

Date of Birth: September 4, 1968

Birthplace/Hometown: Mumbai, Maharashtra (India).

Debut role: Qayamat se Qayamat Tak (1988).

Net worth: 15 Crore (in INR)

Personal life of Reena Dutta

Reena Dutta was born on 4th of September 1968 in Mumbai (Maharashtra, India). Reena Dutta was married to Aamir Khan on April 18, 1986. Aamir had met Reena Dutta when she was around 20. They were neighbours and he had seen her from the window of the apartment opposite to his. This was when they ignited a spark and he proposed Reena. However, she declined his proposal. Aamir Khan asked her to think it over. Couple of months later, Reena approached Aamir to tell him that she is interested. As, Aamir turned 21 in 1986, the legal marriage age, he approached Reena to marry him. The couple share a romantic love story which led them to tie knots. It was an inter-religion marriage.

Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2002. The couple had filed for divorce during the time when the shooting for “Lagaan” movie was taking place in 2001. Aamir Khan later tied knot with his girlfriend, Kiran Rao (Assistant Director).

Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan have two children together, Junaid Khan (son) and Ira Khan (daughter).

What about her career?

Reena Dutta had starred in the motion picture Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak alongside Aamir Khan. Reena Dutta has also co-created the Oscar-nominated Bollywood motion picture Lagaan.

Under the production house, Aamir Khan Productions (AKP), Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta had produced their first film, Lagaan, which released on 15 June 2001. Reena Dutta after her debut movie has also appeared in movies like Raman Effect and El Doctor.

How much is Reena Dutta worth in 2020?

Reena Dutta is worth almost 15 Crore in INR. Reena Dutta is an Indian filmmaker which is one of the main source of her income.

The post Reena Dutta: Who is Reena Dutta? How much is she worth in 2020? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.