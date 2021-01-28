Ray J: Net worth, personal life, career and other updates about him

Despite being in relation with famous rap artists and singers Brandy and Snoop Dogg, he has managed to make a mark for himself in the industry. However, this also proved an advantage for him to explore the industry. Some of his prominent works are ‘This Ain’t a Game,’ ‘Radiation,’ ‘All I Feel,’ and ‘Smoke Cloud TMG & OHB’. He has had a successful career as a singer, songwriter, and rapper. He is also a television personality and entrepreneur. Now the question remains about how much this artist earns. You have come to the right place as this article further tells you about his personal life, childhood, and net worth. Here are some quick facts about the rapper.

Quick Facts About Ray J

Renowned for being a singer and rapper

Born on: January 17, 1981

Age: 40 years

Profession: Singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, television personality and entrepreneur

Married to: Princess Love

Kids: Melody Love and Epik Ray

Siblings: Brandy

How did she become famous?

Ray J was born in McComb, Mississippi, to Willie Norwood and Sonja Bates-Norwood. He was then raised in California. Born to a family of singers, he sure has had major influence from them. This has also helped him in his career. However, he began his career in acting by appearing in commercials as a young child. His first debut was in The Sinbad Show. Later, he appeared with his sister in her show Moesha. Other projects include Mars Attacks!, Steel, Envy, One-On-One, For the Love of Ray J and Brandy, and Ray J: A Family Business. Ray made his debut in the music industry began with his first album, Everything You Want. His other works are That’s Why I Lie; This Ain’t a Game, Radiation, and All I Feel.

His other ventures include his line of consumer electronics named Raytroniks. He was also famous for a homemade sex tape video he made with Kim Kardashian. Along with this, he also has a line of Marijuana called William Ray LA. All of this adds up to his net worth and income.

Personal Life

Ray J was rumored to be in a relationship with Whitney Houston. However, he mentioned that they were just really close friends. In 2016, he got married to Princess Love. Two years later, the couple had a child, and again in 2020, they had a son. In May 2020, Princess Love filed for a divorce from him.

Net worth of Ray J

Ray has a net worth of $14 million, and this has come from his music career and also as a television personality. He earns an amount of $1 million per year. Along with this, he also has business ventures from which he earns quite an income.

