Ray Donovan Season 8: Is the last season cancelled?

Ray Donovan is an American TV crime series created by Ann Biderman for Showtime. The first season with twelve episodes premiered on June 30, 2013. The pilot episode broke viewership records, becoming the biggest premiere of all time on Showtime. On February 4, 2020, Showtime cancelled the series after seven seasons.

What happens in the Ray Donovan series?

The drama is first started it’s production in Los Angeles, California and New York City, New York . The main character is Irish American Ray Donovan, who is from South Boston and works for the powerful law firm Goldman & Drexler, representing the rich and famous. Donovan is a crime cleaner or fixer who arranges bribes, payoffs, threats and other illegal activities, to do whatever his clients require to stay out of being caught. Good at his job, he is also normally devoted to his children and brothers but has a complicated relationship with his wife. He experiences problems when his troublesome father, Mickey Donovan, is unexpectedly released from prison, as the FBI attempts to bring him and his associates down.

Why is the Season 8 cancelled?

After seven seasons, Ray Donovan aired its final episode in January of 2020. Unfortunately, however, the final bow of the Liev Schreiber-led network hit, which broke Showtime ratings records when it debuted in 2013, was anything but planned.

Despite being in its seventh season and facing small viewership declines, Ray Donovan was Showtime’s most-watched series during the 2019-2020 season. The premium cable show’s performance, however, may not have lived up to the standards of the network’s new ownership following a merger between CBS and Viacom. Holland seems convinced this played a significant role in how and why Showtime’s second highest-rated show ended up six feet under. Whatever new environment grew from the merger clearly had some impact on their choice.

As shows, actors got expensive. They were going into the eighth season with salaries and all the step-ups for union. And moving to New York was extraordinarily expensive. But, it is reported that the season finale might come back for the fans.

