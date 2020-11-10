Raven Symone’s Net Worth. How Raven opened up about her sexuality!

Raven Symone is a commendable American actress and singer. Certainly, Raven has won many hearts with her excellent acting in shows like ‘Cheetah Girls’ and ‘That’s so Raven’. In addition, Raven is an active producer, voice over artist, songwriter and a director. Also, she was a co-host on the talk show on ABC named “The View”. Recently, she was in the news when she got married to Miranda Maday in June 2020. As if she wasn’t talented enough, Raven also has an associate degree in fine arts, from the Academy of Art University. Currently, Raven is hosting a cooking show called “Holiday Wars”

Personal life of Raven Symone

Raven Symone’s full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman. She was born on 10 December, 1985 in Atlanta, Georgia. Later, at the age of three, her family moved to New York where she attended Park School. Raven publicly talked about her sexuality in 2013 when she commented on legalization of same sex marriage in the USA.

However, Raven clarified that she personally rejects to be labelled either as African- American or gay. She specified that she is American and a human who loves humans.

Also, the beauty with brains Raven Symone was named Grand Marshal of the 2016 Montreal Pride Parade.

Career Highlights of Raven Symone

The 35 year old Raven Symone has come a long way. She has been active in the entertainment industry since her very childhood. As an infant, she worked with modeling agencies and appeared in ads such as Jell-O, Fisher-Price etc. Later, she was featured in movies and shows like ‘The Cosby Show’, ‘Queen: The Story of an American Family’, ‘Hanging with Mr. Cooper’, ‘Little Rascals’ etc. By the year 1992, she got into singing and MCA Records signed her. Subsequently in 1993, she released her first album called “Here’s to New Dreams”.

Raven had worked around in so many shows. However, her breakthrough was in 2001, when she got in Disney family. She played the ultimate ‘Raven’ in the show called “That’s So Raven”, which got an Emmy nomination. She then featured in the two film series called ‘Kim-possible’. Since then, Raven’s career catapulted. Even in singing front, she recorded the classic Stevie Wonder song called ‘Superstition’. She also signed up with Hollywood Records and released a five track EP. Those five tracks called “Backflip”, “Bump”, “Overloved” etc that became super-hits.

All this followed with blockbuster shows and movies like “The Cheetah Girls”, “The Princess Diaries 2”, “For One Night”, “College Road Trip”, “ABC’s Family” and “Masked Singer”. She also hosted shows like “The View” and currently working on “Holiday Wars”.

Raven Symone’s Net Worth

Raven Symone is a huge name in the entertainment industry. She has been a Disney star and a successful singer-songwriter who is living her life happily with the love of her life. As a result of such long span of working, Raven Symone reportedly has a net worth of $55-$60 million, as of 2020. Moreover, Raven has also earned tens of millions of dollars through a lucrative licensing empire.

