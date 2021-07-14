Rare Neurological Disorder associated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine, FDA warns!

Amidst the increasing cases of Delta variant of coronavirus in the US, the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning against a rare neurological disease associated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As announced by the US federals on Monday, Janssen, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19, can cause a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome, which could be potentially serious. After the reports of some “adverse events” noted by the authorities, FDA has added a side effect of the syndrome on the said vaccine.

Guillain-Barré syndrome, as said before, is a rare neurological disorder, in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves. As stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the nerves damage cause by this disorder leads to muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

According to the reports, the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome is increased during 42 days after vaccination.

FDA notified, “The FDA has evaluated the available information or the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and continues to find the known and potential benefits clearly outweigh the known and potential risks.” As per the reports, so far, the US has seen 100 cases of the Guillain-Barré syndrome reported in the people who were the recipients of Janssen vaccine. However, the evidence in the matter is “insufficient to establish a causal relationship,” said FDA.

On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson also gave a statement on the topic. The company said, “We strongly support raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of rare events to ensure they can be quickly identified and effectively treated.”

Johnsons & Johnson also mentioned, “Evidence has demonstrated that Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against COVID-19 disease and prevents hospitalization and death, including in countries where viral variants are highly prevalent. A single-shot vaccine that provides this level of protection represents an important tool in the global fight against COVID-19, as we strive to help end this deadly pandemic.”

However, the symptoms associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome include experiencing weakness or tingling in arms and legs, double vision or difficulty walking, speaking, chewing, swallowing, or controlling your bladder or bowels.

