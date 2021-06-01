Rapper Lil Loaded dies at the age of 20!

The Dallas rapper Lil Loaded, popular for songs such as “6locc 6a6y” and “Gang Unit”. Lil Loaded, whose real name is Dashawn Maurice Robertson was 20 years old.

The news about Robertson’s death was confirmed by his attorney Ashkan Mehryari on Monday afternoon. He said, “Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today.” He added that Robertson’s death was “very tragic” and he didn’t see it coming.

Mehryari stated, “He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him.” He also told the record label strongly believed in the rapper and invested heavily in his success.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed that the 20-year-old rapper Lil Loaded died Monday. Although the official cause and manner of death his death have not been determined, but he is speculated to have taken his own life.

Stanley Gabart, whose production house works with the record label said the death of such a talented young man who was full of joy came as a shock. Stanely said that loved watching Robertson make great music. He added, “This kid was on a great path… He was struggling with some things we wish we would’ve known about, wish we could’ve intervened” and gotten to a different outcome.”

The news surfaced a few months after Lil Loaded was found guilty of fatally shooting his friend Khalil Walker. However, his attorney Ashkan had stated that the two were best friends and that shooting was an accident.

However, Robertson was arrested under on the lesser charge of manslaughter in February, and Ashkan stated that there was no malice in the incident. Currently the artist was free on bond, and had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The rapper killed himself on Monday, which seems likely to have a link with the upcoming hearing. But, his attorney Mehryari stated that the hearing was just an “admonishment” and “it had not been weighing on his client”.

