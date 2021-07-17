Rapper Biz Markie dies at 87!

Rapper Biz Markie, popularly known for his track “Just a Friend,” passed away. The New Yorker beat-boxer, rapper and producer Markie, who was known as “The Clown Prince of Hip Hop” because of his fun and humor, died on Friday night.

The news of Markie’s death was confirmed by his representative and agent Jenni Izumi. Izumi told that the rapper died peacefully with his wife on his side on Friday evening.

Izumi said in a statement, “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time. Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter.”

The cause of Markie’s death has not been revealed. However, Biz and was hospitalized for weeks with the illness during 2020. Before that, the rapper was also diagnosed with diabetes in 2014.

As the news of Markie’s death went public, his family, friends and fans poured their condolences and paid tribute to the artist on social media. Tribe Called Quest rapper Q-Tip tweeted on Friday, “The one hurts baad… RIP to my Aries bro … I’m gonna miss u”.

On the other hand, Boosty Collins also took it to Twitter to pay respect and tribute to his late friend Biz Markie. Collins wrote, “We lost another Rap legend Mr. Biz Markie, an American rapper, singer, DJ, record producer, actor, comedian, and writer. He’s best known for his 1989 single “Just a Friend”! To a lot of us he was more than Just a Friend. R.I.P. Prayers going out to the family & friends. Bootsy”

Meanwhile, Actress Kerry Washington remembered the rapper tweeting, “When I was a teenager we used to sneak out on Monday night to hit the hottest party in NYC. Soul Kitchen taught how let music live in my body. Whenever we saw Biz on the 1s & 2s we were in awe. He was a genius. Rest In Peace and Soul @BizMarkie”

