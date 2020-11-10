Ranveer Singh, how Ranveer Singh gained the spotlight?

Ranveer Singh Bhavnani is a popular Indian film actor. He is one of the highest-paid actors in India. Ranveer has achieved many things in his young age, one of those, he has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012. He started his career by featuring in a few commercial advertisements. He is a product of Yash Raj Films. His first movie debut was a comedy film named Band Baaja Baaraat.

Early and personal life

Ranveer Singh was born on 6 July 1985 in Bombay. His parents are Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. Ranveer was interested in acting from his childhood days. He loved performing in front of people and also loved to hear appreciation from the audience. Ranveer completed his graduation at Indiana University in the United States and received his Bachelor of Arts degree. And later he started taking acting classes. Ranveer started dating the Indian actress Deepika Padukone, they starred together in a movie named “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”, in August 2012. Later in 2018, the couple got married in a traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj method and conducted the later ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

Ranveer Singh’s films

Ranveer’s first film debut was in 2010 in Band Baaja Baaraat as Bittoo Sharma and for that film, he received an award from Filmfare Award as the Best Male Debut. In 2011 he acted in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl as Ricky Bahl. In 2013 he starred in Bombay Talkies and Lootera. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was a turning point in his career. That movie was a massive hit. In 2014 he acted in Sunday, Finding Fanny and also in Kill Dil. And again 2015 was a great year in his journey. In 2015 he starred in Hey Bro, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani. Bajirao Mastani was a hit film and it was based on a historical love story of Bajirao and Mastani. Befikre was a fun movie and it was released in 2016. In 2018, Ramveer returned with a blockbuster movie named Padmaavat. He received the Best Actor award from the Filmfare Critics Award. In 2018 he worked in Teefa in Trouble and Simmba. In 2019 he acted in Gully Boy and also received the Best Actor award from the Filmfare Award. In 2020, he made a special appearance in Ghoomketu as Himself.

The post Ranveer Singh, how Ranveer Singh gained the spotlight? by Abbie Reynolds appeared first on The TeCake.