Rana Daggubati the star who played Bhallaldeva

Born on December 14, 1984, Rana Daggubatti is a very well known Indian film actor and producer. He is primarily known for his work in Telugu film industry and as well as for his work in Hindi films. His career in this field started with working as a visual effects coordinator in about 70 films.

He started his own production house “Spirit Media” before working as an actor. he made his debut as a lead in the Telugu movie “Leader” for which he was also awarded as the best male debut. He made his Hindi debut with another good film “Dum Maaro Dum” released in 2011 in which he was casted opposite to Bipasha Basu.

He worked in some of the best films like Baby (2015), Ghasi attack etc but he gained enormous popularity for playing the main villain “Bhallaldeva” in both of the Bahubali instalments which became the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.

Peeping inside the life of Rana

Rana was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and his father is also a Telugu Film producer Mr D Suresh babu. his grandfather and his uncle and cousin all are in the same industry.

Rana revealed that he is blind from the right eye and his left eye is transplanted one.

he did his schooling in Chennai and Hyderabad from Chettinad Vidyashram and Hyderabad Public School respectively.

He lives with his family in Hyderabad.

Rana got engaged to his girlfriend, Mihika Bajaj on 21 May 2020.

Mihika is founder of Dew Drop Design Studio.

Career and Business life of Daggubati

Rana’s first movie was Leader in Telugu, directed by Shekhar Kammula which is one of his biggest successes.

Rana made his Bollywood debut with the film Dum Maaro Dum which released on 22 April 2011. The Times of India called it a “dashing debut”.

Rana played Bhallaldeva, the cousin of Baahubali, in S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali, who had negative shades and received a whole lot of appreciation from critics.

Baahubali: The Beginning was released worldwide in July 2015 and was the highest-grossing film in India at the time of its release. The concluding film of the series Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, became the first Indian film to cross 1000 crore and is currently the second highest-grossing Indian film.

Rana Daggubati has established himself as one of the leading actors in Industry.

Rana also has invested in business ranging from a business accelerator programme for technology startups to an entertainment agency and a comic book company.

