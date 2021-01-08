Rachel Mcadams: What is the celebrity’s net worth?

We all know Rachel McAdams from her two prominent roles in Mean Girls and The Notebook. She has also appeared in many other movies but these two will stand out always. Her other movies are Wedding Crashers, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Sherlock Holmes, and Morning Glory. This is an actress who tries to play different roles and explore her talent and skill through her roles. Her immense acting skill and lovable personality have got her many positive critical acclaims and accolades. Here, in this article, you can find details on her personal life, career, childhood and net worth. Before that, have a look at some quick facts about this actress.

Quick Facts About Rachel Mcadams

Renowned for her role in Mean Girls and The Notebook

Born on: November 17, 1978

Age: 42

Profession: actress

Married to Jamie Linden

Kids: 1

Siblings: Kayleen McAdams and Daniel “Dan” McAdams

How She Became Famous?

Rachel McAdams was born in London, Ontario, Canada. Her parents are Sandra and Lance McAdams. Her mother was a nurse and her father a truck driver. The young Rachel was interested in figure skating but did not continue this for long. However, she has mentioned about not being an academically good student. Further, she was active in sports and the Student Council. She joined drama at the age of seven. As she grew up she began to be more involved in the theatre groups. Moreover, she has a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts from York University.

Her first debut in acting was in ‘My Name is Tanino’ and later in ‘Hot Chick’. Her major breakthrough happened after her role as Regina George in Mean Girls. From this, she appeared in The Notebook along with Ryan Gosling. Her other movies are Wedding Crashers, The Red Eye, The Family Stone and Midnight in Paris. Rachel also starred in the Sherlock Holmes movie.

Personal Life

Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden got hitched. Jamie is an American screenwriter. The couple has a son together who was born in April 2018.

Net worth of Rachel McAdams

Rachel has a net worth of around $16 millions. These, she has earned through her brilliant roles in many movies.

