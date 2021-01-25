Raazi: What is the movie about and other updates on it

Raazi, one of the highest-grossing Indian film with a female protagonist. The movie was a big hit right after it was released. It managed to collect a gross amount of Rs 1.96 billion worldwide. The plot of the movie is from Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. The novel was based on a true incident that took place right before the India-Pakistan War. Meghna Gulzar is the director of the movie. Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are the group of producers.

Recently there were rumors regarding a sequel to the movie. However, the director, Meghna Gulzar, revealed that this was not true. And so, there is zero chance to once again see the brave and determined Sehmat on screens. Also, she had other projects after that. Moreover, if a sequel to the book is released, there are chances for a Raazi 2. This article will further familiarise you with the plot and other updates.

What to expect from the movie?

Raazi talks about a real-life incident that occurred before the Indo-Pakistan War. It beautifully portrays the life of Sehmat Khan, daughter of a spy and freedom fighter. She is married off to a Pakistani Officer to collect information and pass it on to the RAW. She is trained by RAW officer Khalid Mir and Bakshi. While being a patriot and spy is no easy job, and she has to be extremely careful with every action. Moreover, she also had to juggle between the duties of being a good wife, daughter, and a patriotic spy. The movie clearly displays the struggles faced by her and her fearlessness.

Also Read: Are Alia and Ranbir getting married?

Other updates on Raazi

Raazi 2 is not happening as the director herself mentioned that there is no more to Sehmat’s story and that they have ended the movie without any such plans of making a sequel. However, we can expect a second part if a sequel to the book is released.

The cast of the movie is Alia Bhatt as Sehmat Khan, Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal Syed, Jaideep Ahlawat as Khalid Mir, Rajit Kapur as Hidayat Khan, Shishir Sharma as Brigadier, Soni Razdan as Teji Khan. Amruta Khanvilkar as Munira, Arif Zakaria as Abdul, Ashwath Bhatt as Mehboob Syed, along with others.

The post Raazi: What is the movie about and other updates on it by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.