Quentin Tarantino talks about his retirement plans and final film!

Quentin Tarantino, the legendary director that many aspirant filmmakers look up to, is planning his retirement after 30 years of filmmaking. Tarantino has announced that he will retire next year after making his final film.

In a recent interview with Bill Maher on “Real Time with Bill Maher”, Tarantino opened up about his retirement plans for next year. According to Tarantino, he considered his final film to be the reboot of his directorial debut “Reservoir Dogs.” However, as stated by the director himself, the final decision is yet to be made.

Upon asking his consideration of recreating his debut film, Tarantino told, “That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing,” the director responded, though admitted that the thought had crossed his mind. “I won’t do it, internet,” he added. “But I considered it.”

Quentin Tarantino, who recently released a book named “One Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino” based on the same movie, thinks it is the right time for him to quit as he is “at the top of his game”

Stating the reason behind him quitting the film industry, Tarantino said, “I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better.” He further told Bill Maher, who called his decision nonsense, “I don’t have a reason that I would wanna say out loud, that’s gonna win any argument in a court of public opinion or supreme-court or anything like that… At the same time, working for thirty years doing as many movies as I have done, which is not like as many as other people, that’s a long career.”

“I have given everything I have… every single thing solitary thing I have,” stated the 58 years old director.

Referring to Don Siegel, Tarantino gave a random example of why he wants to quit. He said, “You look at a director like Don Siegel, who actually had one of his best decades… oh my god… if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did “Escape from Alcatraz”, what a final film! What a mic drop!”

