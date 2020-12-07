Quavious Keyate Marshall known professionally as Quavo is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is a member of the rap and hip hop music trio Migos and he is known for that. Along with Kiari and Kirshnik, he has released singles that have topped the US music charts. His net worth is estimated to be $4.3 million.

Quavo Early Life –

Quavo was born on 2nd April 1991 (Atlanta in Georgia). His mother raised him along with his cousin and nephew. He went to Berkmar High School Patriots’ in Lilburn, Georgia. He played on the school football team as a quarterback. When he was in 7th standard he found a new interest in hip hop music. Along with his nephew and cousin began composing his own songs and music.

Quavo dropped out of senior high school in order to pursue a career in music. He began recording songs locally with his cousin and nephew. They used to take their songs to the club. If the DJ played one of their songs they paid for the DJ’s drink.

Quavo Career Life –

Quavo formed Migos in 2008 along with his cousin and nephew. In 2011 Juug Season was released which was the group’s first-ever mixtape. No Label the 2nd mixtape was released in 2012. Versace the breakthrough song released in 2013 after that the group got much fame. Without any promotion, the single went viral. It got a spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Quavo released his 3rd mixtape Young Rich Niggas. He released No Label II in 2014 which is a sequel to his earlier mixtape No Label. As soon as it was released the tape was downloaded in huge numbers. With 300 Entertainment the group signed a deal. They released a single Fight Night in 2013 which was a major hit and also listed on XXL’s 25 Best Songs of the Year. He released another mixtape called Back to the Bandon.

Quavo made a collaborated mixtape in 2016 MigoThuggin who is an American rapper Young Thug. Since January 2017 he is busy on Dab Tour. Another mixtape Young Rich Niggas 2 was released in 2017. His 2nd album Culture released on 27th January 2017.

Awards – nominated for the ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ three times, Rookie of the Year, Best Mixtape, Best Club Banger in 2014, nominated at the BET Awards 2015.

Quavo Personal Life –

Quavo was imprisoned on account of the possession of firearms and marijuana in 2015. Later he was released after paying the fine.

