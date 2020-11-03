Quani Fields: How’s the experience of The little Master Chef

The 6th season of the American cooking based competitive reality television series MasterChef Junior went on air on Fox on March 2, 2018. This season also is hosted by regular judges Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi, and Judge Joe Bastianich.

The winner of season 6 was Beni Cwiakala. She is a 9-year-old girl from Chicago, Illinois. The other finalists were Avery Meadows from Texas and Quani Fields from Georgia. This marks for the very first time where three contestants are competing against each other on the finale day. The little 13-year-old Master Chef Quani is winning hearts. After being into the finale and making it to the Top 3, the kid is ruling hearts now.

A glimpse of his personal life

The 13-year-old Quani Pointer is for the second time on Fox’s “Master Chef Junior”. He is originally from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Quani studies in Creekland Middle School and is also a part of the chorus. He has been a soccer player since the age of 4. Adding to these passions of the boy, he has been religiously baking and cooking since the time he can barely remember. When he was just 10 years old, he started his own bakery venture named Quani’s Baked Goods. He started selling cookies, brownies, and soft pretzels in his venture.

How was Quani Fields experience in the show?

Quani Fields himself feels that he had a completely incredible journey in MasterChef Junior in this 6th season. When asked he said it is very difficult to describe how he made it to the finale this time. While he just missed the chance of winning the title, he fairly presented over time and again that he had a lot of potentials. He not only is good at baking but can go even beyond this specialty. He showed all shades of his personality and an ambitious kid.

The season was full of grueling challenges that thoroughly tested the cooking capabilities of young contestants who came from across the nation. The finalists on the finale day faced one last battle to win the title. They were asked to prepare a complete three-course meal that would blow the mind of the judges.

Who supported Quani Fields in his cooking journey?

Quani loves cooking and that is his strength. His mom Rebecca supports him the most in this cooking journey of her son. Feeling joyful with her son’s success and now that she knows he is better than her she says I am good for the family. He maybe is good for everyone else out there.

In an interview, his mother said that Quani showed interest in cooking from a very early age. He used to see me cooking and then he came to cook all by himself. At the age of 6, he expressed his interest in baking and culinary skills. He feels that baking is much more fun than regular cooking. Baking needs more creativity and ideas. He is determined to make a bakery in the future.

Rebecca says while watching him cook, I can feel the joy in him and his eyes in what he does. He has a sense of super calmness in his work. He has a distinct type of energy inside a kitchen. Quani is always up for new experiments.

