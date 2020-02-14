Puppy love! Astronaut’s reunion with her dog after a nearly yearlong flight made us cry

Not sure that was extra thrilled. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJnFeb ruary 13, 2020

After costs a record-breaking 328 days precede, NASA astronaut Christina Koch went back to Earth as well as rejoined with the furriest participant of her family members: her puppy, LBD (which means Little Brown Dog).

Yesterday (Feb 13), Koch shared a video clip of the heartfelt reunion on Twitter as well asInstagram “Not sure that was extra thrilled. Glad she remembers me after a year!” Koch composed on Twitter together with the video clip. And, in seeing the video clip itself, they both look enjoyed be with each other once again.

The video clip starts by revealing LBD inside Koch’s residence, on her back legs with her front paws as well as encounter pushed up versus a glass-paneled door. LBD appeared to see Koch via the door as well as could not wait on her to reach the door, her tail wagging extremely behindher

When Koch unlocks, LBD sprints bent on welcome her prior to Koch also has a possibility to get in. Koch strolls right into your house as well as kneels on the flooring, cuddling with her woozy puppy. LBD appears favorably bewildered by the return of her human buddy.

“To see your preferred pet is a icon of returning to the locations as well as individuals you enjoy,” Koch claimed concerning the gleeful reunion as well as her go back to Earth in a press conference on Wednesday (Feb 12).

This wonderful communication in between human as well as puppy was among numerous extraordinary minutes that Koch had after returning from virtually a year precede– she climaxed for the lengthiest solitary spaceflight by a lady.

Koch’s joy appears in the images of her instantly after touchdown in which she is beaming from ear to ear.

“After 328 days precede, the very first 6 days back on Earth had plenty of equally as much marvel as well as exhilaration,” she claimed at the press conference. “We all survive a terrific world as well as it’s terrific to be back.”

An internet user that has actually discussed just how much she enjoys living near the coastline, Koch fasted to go to the sea after rejoining with LBD as well as her partner, Robert Koch.

“And after that there was this,” Koch composed on Twitter beside a image of her barefoot, toes in the sand, arms spread wide, completely appreciating the coastline.

And after that there was this.

