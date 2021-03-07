PUBG MOBILE LITE MOD APK: Get the Game Now for Free!

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Doesn’t everybody love this tag? PUBG Mobile Lite MOD APK has certainly won the hearts of many teenagers and gamers. This is an action-adventure multiplayer game involving players to interact with each other and play together. It was created by the Korean gaming company Bluehole and has gained a huge fan base.

Name PUBG Mobile Lite Genre Survival Size 56.9 Mb App By Tencent Games Version 0.20.0 Google Play Link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details/PUBG_MOBILE?id=com.tencent.ig&hl=en&gl=US

PUBG Mobile Lite MOD APK is a battle game involving long-range and short-range fights. The game can be played solo, duo or in a group of 4 players. Moreover, there are four different maps to play, and plenty of missions are available along with rewards. Players can also communicate with each other while playing the game. Short-range fights can be done in open spaces, and long-range fights can be done using snipers. Above all, there are other modes available as well like War zone, Practice mode etc.

This game will take about 30 minutes to finish. However, the area of the map keeps shrinking with time. Finally, the one who survives the last circle defeating the opponent wins the game and grabs the chicken dinner!

This lite version of PUBG Mobile is supported in smartphones having lesser RAM.

However, this game involves weapons like guns, missiles, snipers and vehicles like buggy, car, jeep, vans, boats and ships. Hence, it is suggested for children above 18. In addition, this game is very addictive, and players are suggested to spend a minimum of time playing this game.

