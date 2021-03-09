PUBG MOBILE LITE MOD APK: Download Now for Free!

PUBG, commonly known as Player’s Unknown Battle Grounds, is the game that made this generation go crazy. Certainly, this multiplayer battle royal game was launched in the year 2017 by Korean Video game Company “Bluehole”. It was inspired by a Korean movie “Battle Royale”. Subsequently, this rapidly became popular amongst teenagers around the Globe. PUBG Mobile Lite MOD APK is a real-time action game involving 100 players together. This involves firing amongst the player and promotes the quote “Survival of the fittest”. However, there can be only one winner at the end who manages to kill others and save themselves.

Moreover, the graphics and gameplay have different maps and missions. It certainly was a plus point to this game, making it addictive to the players. This game was earlier released for Microsoft Windows, and then within a year, it was released for Xbox, Play Station 4, Android and iPhone. As a result, was easily available for Mobile Phone users in Playstore as well as Apple Store.

The game was about 1.9 Gb in size, and it was not supported on most mobile phones. Hence a similar lighter version of this game was also available in the Playstore.

But does your phone support this game? Still No? Don’t worry, we have got your back! We give you the PUBG Mobile lite Download option. To understand further about this app, continue with this article.

Details:

Name PUBG Mobile Lite MOD APK Genre Survival Size 56.9 mb App By Tencent Games Version 0.20.0

Game-play

This is a shooting game where a 100 people fight on the battleground as a single, duo or a team of four players.

It has four different maps to play on. It starts with the player jumping from a plane over different places on the selected Map.

Players land on the ground and find places to hide, and start collecting weapons to survive in the game. The players are also provided with medications, first aids, energy drinks to improve their health.

Since maps are larger, the game also provides vehicles to travel from one place to another.

The different types of vehicles include Buggy, Cars, Jeep, Vans, Boat and Ships.

This game can be played from the first person’s perspective or the third person’s perspective.

With the progression, the area of the maps starts to shrink. Those players who make it to the last circle and kill their opponent get the chance to win that particular game. Hence, Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!

This game provides plenty of missions and rewards to the players. The in-game currency is used to purchase cosmetic items available in the game.

Other than the four maps, there are a lot more options to play like practice mode, war games, time limit games etc.

This is a real-time multiplayer game that allows players to interact with each other during the game-play.

The Scorecards and Player profile describes the player’s progression and offers plenty of rewards to the players.

This is indeed an exciting adventure action game to play for gamers.

Maps:

ERANGLE:

It is the primary Map and is the mostly played map. It is an 8×8 km map with plenty of buildings, descent loot and containing vehicles to cover large distances. Erangle has a mixture of an urban area and open land that supports a variety of battles ranging from close range fighting to long-distance sniping.

Weather ranges from clear sky to burning sun to fog as well as rain. Also, Bombs are showered from time to time which can be avoided by staying inside the houses. Drops are available with high-end weapons making the game more exciting.

MIRAMAR

Love Desserts? Then you should definitely go for a battle in Miramar Map. It is also an 8×8 km map with rural areas, open desserts and enormous mountains. The best loots are available at certain places on the Map leading to high-end competitions. Here, the red zone appears too. Timely drops are dropped, which are looted by the players with high risks.

It has plenty of open places, making the close-range fights exciting, and mountains provide quite a good range for sniping.

SANHOK

It is a Jungle and Rainforest themed map. It has an area of 4×4 km. This includes grass, woodland and urban area, giving a feeling of camping. Here, close-range fights are more popular than sniping. The game in this Map is designed in such a way that the circle moves at speed according to the players alive in the game. This is a small yet very enjoyable map.

VIKENDI

Chilly vibes and Mellow nights! This Map will definitely give the players a chilling, thrilling experience. This is a beautiful map offering decent loot. It is a 6×6 km map with Vinery, Castle, Villa etc. The weather changes from day to night with a shower of snow. There is also a secret place available where plenty of upgraded weapons are kept. Red zones and Plane loots are also available on this Map.

FEATURES:

Excellent Graphics:

The brilliant graphics make the game more attractive. The 3D graphics provide a realistic effect with that too the screen of smartphones.

The smooth handling without any lag is a plus point to this game.

Weapons:

A wide range of weapons is available in the game. The weapons are designed in such a way to fight close range battles as well as long-range battles.

These weapons are looted at the starting of the game, later drop boxes consist of upgraded weapons along with sniping weapons. Designs and skins of the weapons are available in-app, which can be purchased or can be unlocked during missions.

Multiplayer:

PUBG Lite is a real-time multiplayer game including 100 players at a time. There is a tough competition between these 100 players as there can be only one winner, either a solo player or a whole group, the gaming strategy between the players increase. It helps in professionalizing the skills of gaming as well as completing the missions.

Different Maps:

Four different maps are there in this game, making it even exciting. The Erangle map is the most preferred Map by the players, and others are Miramar, Vikendi and Sanhok.

Every Map has a different story as well as a different perspective.

Are you bored of one Map? Switch to another and enjoy the view and game-play.

Specially Designed for Mobiles:

PUBG Lite game is designed particularly for mobile phones that don’t support the original version of this game. Unlike PC, this PUBG Moblie Lite Apk doesn’t require login access.

Timely Updates:

The timely updates bring new missions, skins for the weapons and clothing for your character. With each update, PUBG game becomes more improved and exciting.

How to Download?

PUBG Lite game requires a smartphone with a minimum of 2 GB Ram and a stable Internet connection. This game can be downloaded with a few simple steps.

Download the game by clicking the link provided in this article. After downloading the game, Install the game. Open the game and start playing.

FAQs:

From where can we download PUBG Mobile Lite APK?

This game can be easily downloaded using the link provided in this article.

What are the features available in PUBG Mobile Lite?

All the features that are available in the PUBG Mobile are available in the Lite version with time-to-time updates.

What kind of Weapons are available in PUBG Mobile Lite APK?

All weapons, including guns, missiles and snipers, are available in the game for long-range as well as short-range fights.

Is this game age restricted?

Yes, children above 18 years are suggested to play this game and spend not more than two hours each day in this game.

Can we communicate with the teammates while playing?

Yes, the game provides an option to communicate with the team members as well as with the other players in the game.

Is this game free of cost?

Yes, you can download the game free of cost with the link provided.