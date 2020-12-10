PS4: What are the best games to play on PS4?

If you are looking for a curated list of video games that you can play on your PS4 that would engage you in immersive action sequences in a well developed plot line, we have prepared the list for you.

These games that you can play in your PS4 will give you a riveting, ravishing adventure. It is time to check this games out on youf PS4 consoles.

Prey

Developed by Arkane Studios, Prey is a first person shooter video game, which was released in 2017. The events in this game takes place in an alternate timeline. As a player, you will take up the role of Morgan Yu, who is a human aboard on a space station. This is a stealth game, and it takes place in an open-world environment.

BioShock

Published by 2K Games, this is a refuturistic video game series that is one of most loved video games series. This is a shooter game loaded with phenomenal weapons and tactics. It will check your ability to sacrifice yourself in order to save the humanity.

Assassin’s Creed

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Assassin’s Creed is an action adventure game. It is set in a backdrop of centuries old events of fictional history. It follows the feud between Assassins, and the storyline is quite gripping.

God of War

God of War is created by David Jaffe at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio. This is a third person action adventure game. The events takes place in a world of ancient mythologies set in a backdrop of feud between the gods at war.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

This game is developed by FromSoftware and published by Activision. It is an adventure game which uses stealth and, combat. The player will play a shinobi known as Wolf, who is on a revenge quest against a samurai clan.

Batman: Arkham Asylum

This game is developed by Rocksteady Studios, and it is no doubt one of the best Batman game. It follows the feud between Batman and his archenemy, the Joker. As Joker plans to take on the Arkham Asylum, it is time for the Batman to rise to save the Gotham City.

These games offers a catalogue of fascinating character and intense storyline. Do check these games out on your PS4.

