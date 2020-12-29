PS4 free PlayStation Plus Games for August 2020

For the month of August 2020, PlayStation revealed two free PS Plus games for the subscribers. Both the game would be available for the players till August 31, 2020. Here are the two free PS Plus games for August 2020 which was announced by PlayStation, i.e., Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

This is a platformer battle royale game which has been developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. The game made its debut on PlayStation 4 on August 5, 2020. The entire gameplay is inspired from Takeshi’s Castle, It’s a Knockout and Wipeout, and also the famous playground games like Tag and British bulldog. The gameplay is chaotic which makes it an interesting choice among the gamers.

Devolver and Sony offered Mediatronic’s crazy party game to anyone who subscribes to PS Plus service after it launched on August 4.

Fall Guys is a massively multiplayer party game which can accommodate upto 60 players online, and for the month of August it was a free-for-all struggle in which the player had to emerge victorious by beating others in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

Developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered was under the list for Free PlayStation Plus games for August 2020. Although the title costs a total of $20 USD, PlayStation Plus members could grab it for free in August 2020. The sequel Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered with improved visuals arrived on PS4 earlier this year.

The visually-updated version of the original game Modern Warfare 2 was released on March 31, 2020 on PS4. It released on Xbox One and Microsoft Windows on April 30, 2020.The remastered version of this game adds high-definition visuals and audio improvements to the original story which was released back in 2009. It is a single player game which is remastered with graphics that has been improved, but it cannot support the multiplayer modes.

Remastered version features Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle, with a UDT Ghost skin, weapon blueprints and other such things which can also be used in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Both of these games are now available for download on all the gaming platforms.

The post PS4 free PlayStation Plus Games for August 2020 by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.