PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn reportedly coming to PC later this year

Sony’s as soon as steadfast method to online game exclusives seems to be giving method to a brand new, extra player-friendly one. According to Kotaku, the PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is slated to come to PC later this year. The recreation can be the primary Sony-developed PS4 exclusive to launch on one other platform after launch.

Horizon Zero Dawn was launched in 2017 to widespread vital approval for its immersive world, beautiful visuals, lead feminine protagonist Aloy, and its top-notch writing and storytelling. The recreation has been an indicator exclusive title of the PS4 platform, alongside hits like 2015’s Bloodborne and 2018’s God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man. And for the final seven years or so, Sony has used video games like this to drive gross sales of its {hardware} and to maintain customers loyal to its model. All of the above-mentioned titles, save From Software’s Bloodborne, have been developed by Sony-owned studios, together with Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla Games.

Sony’s method to exclusives is getting extra player-friendly

For Sony to now resolve that, three years later, it will like to republish Horizon Zero Dawn on PC is a notable shift in technique. But to be truthful, it’s not completely out of left discipline. Sony has been loosening its grip on exclusivity over the past couple of years.

There have been high-profile compromises like relinquishing management over Fortnite gamers’ accounts to enable for cross-platform play and Sony’s announcement final month that longtime MLB collection The Show, the one recreation franchise with exclusive rights to baseball groups and logos, would even be going cross-platform. Players have additionally been in a position to entry Sony exclusives like The Last of Us and different titles with out proudly owning a PS3 or PS4 console utilizing the PlayStation Now cloud gaming service for a while now. And recreation developer Hideo Kojima’s latest Death Stranding, as soon as billed as a Sony-published PS4 exclusive, in the end launched on PC, too.

Yet it will nonetheless be an enormous deal for Sony to take one in every of its greatest, most profitable exclusives and resolve to open it up to extra gamers on different platforms. It indicators that the corporate’s technique for the upcoming PlayStation 5 could be completely different, and that extra PlayStation exclusives sooner or later may see PC releases, maybe solely after they’ve first arrived on console. Considering Microsoft’s method for its upcoming Xbox Series X will even contain cross-platform publishing spanning the Xbox One to Windows for all first-party video games, it seems the period of strict console exclusivity may quickly be coming to an finish.