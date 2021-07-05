President Biden addresses citizens on the celebration on 4th of July!

USA celebrated its 245th Independence Day on Sunday with fireworks and parade. President Biden addressed the US citizen on the celebration of 4th of July and motivated the listeners about coming out of the pandemic together, and again stated the need of vaccination for every individual.

On Sunday, President Biden acknowledged the country, “Today, all across this nation, we can say with confidence: America is coming back together,”

Biden said in his address. “Two hundred and forty-five years ago we declared independence from a distant king. Today, we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus. That’s not to say the battle against COVID-19 is over. We’ve got a lot more work to do.” However, COVID-19, “no longer controls our lives, it no longer paralyzes our nation and it’s within our power to make sure it never does again,” said Biden.

Though Biden administration is significantly behind their goal to have 70% US citizens received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, President Biden looked on the brighter side. The President said, “Just think back to where this nation was a year ago. Think back to where you were a year ago. And think about how far we’ve come,”

However, after shining a light on the positive side, Mr. Biden made sure to warn people about the threats posed by new Delta variant of COVID-19, which has been recognized as the “variant of concern” by WHO. He said, “COVID-19 has not been vanquished. But the best defense against these variants is to get vaccinated,”

Mr. Biden said. “My fellow Americans, it is the most patriotic thing you can do — so please, if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do it, do it now. Do it for yourself, for your loved ones, for your community and for your country.”

“Together we’re beating the virus. Together we are breathing life into our economy. Together we’ll rescue our people from division and despair. But together we must do it,” Biden added.

Besides COVID-19, President Biden covered other important and underlying issues within the nation including climate change, transgender rights and voters rights. The President said, “Each day we’re reminded there’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy. We have to fight for it.” He added that the right to vote and have that vote counted is sacred.

