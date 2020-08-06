Pre-order Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G from October 8 onwards

Recent reports have confirmed that Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G pre-orders will begin from October 8. However, this date was removed in the blog post, but screenshots of this date were taken earlier.

Pixel 4a was recently announced by Google with reports that the 5G version of the device and the flagship Pixel 5, would be launched later this year. It is assumed that Google Pixel 4a will arrive in India by October at the price of $349, which is roughly Rs. 26,300, but the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will not be launched in India.

Pixel 5 will be Google’s flagship offering for 2020, and if the revealed date is somewhat accurate, its a good news that the smartphone will be arriving on time.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many manufacturers, including Apple, have had to delay the product launches. Being said that, Google France has only mentioned in its blog post that pre-orders would begin from October 8. Thus, fans have to wait a little more before the phone actually begins shipping.

There are reports, which suggest that Twitter user Maxime (@monog0n) spotted the post. Though there are still no details available related to the Google Pixel 5, and we can not say anything about what kind of unique features it will bring. Motion Sense gestures and astrophotography mode in the camera were featured in Pixel 4, which was launched last year.

Throughout the previous years, Google usually hosted its hardware event at the beginning of October, and so the date October 8 for pre-orders suggests that the event will be scheduled few days before.

It is also rumored that Google will launch the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G along with its new Nest smart speaker and new Chromecast device.