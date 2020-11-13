Prabhas, a roster of movies worked out by the actor Prabhas

Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, shortly known as Prabhas, is an Indian actor who mainly works in Telugu films. Prabhas has done many successful films in his acting career. But he achieved worldwide fame after his historical movie that was named Bahubali. Prabhas is the first south Indian actor to retain his wax statue at Madame Tussaud’s wax museum.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the sequel of Baahubali 1, Prabhas reprised his role and this movie became the first Indian film ever to gross over ₹1,000 crores. And, it is also the second highest-grossing Indian film to date.

Bio of Prabhas

Prabhas was born on 23 October 1979 in Madras, Tamil Nadu, India. His full name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju. Prabhas’ father is a film producer, U. Suryanarayana Raju, and his mother’s name is Siva Kumari. Prabhas has a brother named Prabodh and a sister Pragathi. Uppalapati Krishnam Raju, a Telugu actor is Prabhas’ uncle. Prabhas completed his school in DNR School, Bhimavaram. He graduated with a B.Tech. degree from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad.

Movies done by Prabhas

Prabhas first movie debut was released in 2002, named Eeswar as Eeswar.

In 2003, Raghavendra as Raghavendra.

In 2004, Varsham as Venkat.

In 2004, Adavi Ramudu as Ramudu.

In 2005, Chakram as Chakram.

In 2005, Chatrapathi as siva.

In 2006, Pournami as Siva Kesava.

In 2007, Yogi Eeswar Prasad.

In 2007, Munna as Munna.

In 2008, Bujjigadu, Bujji / Linga Raju / Rajinikanth.

In 2009, Billa as Billa / Ranga.

In 2009, Ek Niranjan as Chotu.

In 2010, Darling as Prabhas “Prabha”.

In 2011, Mr. Perfect as Vicky. In 2012, Rebel as Rishi / Rebel. In 2012, Denikaina Ready as Himself.

In 2013, Mirchi as Jai.

In 2014, Action Jackson as Himself.

In 2015, Baahubali: The Beginning as Mahendra Baahubali / Shivudu / Shivu

Amarendra Baahubali.

In 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as Shivu.

In 2019, Saaho as Ashok Chakravarthy.

Radhe Shyam is the film he is currently working on. This film is released in 2021. He is playing a role named Vikramaditya.

Awards won by Prabhas

In 2004, Santosham Film Award as Best Young Performer for Varsham.

In 2010, CineMaa award as Critic’s Choice Actor for Darling.

In 2013, Nandi Award as Best Actor for Mirchi.

In 2015, Santosham Film Award as Best Actor for Baahubali: The Beginning.

In 2017, SIIMA Award as Best Actor (Telugu) for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

In 2019, ETC Bollywood Business Awards as Highest-Grossing Debut Actor for Saaho.

