Power season 7: Is the series renewed for a season 7 or cancelled?

The fans since the last season have been asking about the possibility of Power season 7. However, we don’t have good news for you. The Power series ended with the sixth season in an unexpected manner. Courtney A. Kemp is the creator and producer of the series along with Curtis Jackson. Power received many positive critics from its viewers for showing the dark side of the world in an adventurous way. The first season was released on June 7, 2014, and concluded with the sixth sequel on February 9, 2020. The Power franchise ended with that and decided to continue with a spin-off in the future.

The storyline of Power

The show is about a wealthy nightclub owner who is also a drug lord. His name is James St. Patrick and goes by the street name Ghost. Unlike or probably like many people involved in the dark side of the world, even James is tired of being part of it and wants to focus on his business. Moreover, he tries to balance between both but its not as easy as one might think. He also struggles with other problems with his family and his love interest.

The final season ended with the death of Ghost and so the fans might not be able to see him for the future spin-offs. There will likely be three or four spin-offs and we are expecting to see a younger version of the protagonist. The team will not disappoint their fans even if Ghost is out of the frame, we are hoping for a better replacement if that’s possible.

Other updates of Power season 7

As said earlier, there wouldn’t be a Power season 7 for the sequel. However, the team has announced a spin-off. The audience can expect more crime and adventure with pace from the team. Power can be watched in Netflix as well as Starz with all six seasons available. As of now, no trailers have been released regarding future projects.

The cast of Power with Ghost out of the picture or maybe not. There are possibilities for both. The cast will include Tasha as Naturi Naughton and Tariq St. Patrick as Micheal Rainey Jr. We can also expect to see new faces for the upcoming projects of the Power franchise.

