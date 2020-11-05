Pottermore, What is Pottermore? How it is developed?

Pottermore is all about Harry Potter the world-famous character by J. K. Rowling and pottermore is just the place for all the Potterheads as the site provides with an interactive way to experience the Harry Potter books closely and shows you classic scenes from the book. It is a whole another level of Being-at-Hogwarts feel at Pottermore where which you can be placed at Hogwarts and collect tokens by doing stuff etc.

Pottermore is digital publishing Harry Potter website now named as Wizarding World which is a joint release of J. K. Rowling and Warner bros. ltd. It also provides great adn exclusive stuff about harry potter and the movies and some exclusive clips. We can play quizzes, enjoy the fun of sorting hat, explore the books, Brew potions, Cast spells and much more.

So Pottermore (now Wizarding World) is just the destination for every Potterhead.

Development of Pottermore:

Pottermore started in 2008 April and was under development stage for two years. Melissa Anelli has been involved with the project since 2009. In June 2011, Rowling launched a website announcing an upcoming project called Pottermore where all future Harry Potter projects, and all electronic downloads, would be concentrated. It opened to the general public on 14 April 2012. Pottermore allows users to be sorted, be chosen by their wand, and play various minigames. The main purpose of the website was to allow the user to journey through the story with access to content not revealed by J. K. Rowling previously, with over 18,000 words of information on characters, places, and objects in the Harry Potter universe. Pottermore had some redesigns in 2015 then in October 2019 it was replaced by WizardingWorld.com towards which almost all of the content has been migrated. Pottermore publishing remains the publisher of the e-book.

What are the features of it?

Exploring the books

Brewing portions

House Points and the house cup

Access to exclusive content

Quizzes

Playing games

Artworks

